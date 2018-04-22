Jerusalem house by Netanyahu family home sold for NIS 11.5m

A house in Jerusalem's Old Katamon neighborhood was recently sold for NIS 11.5 million. The house is at number 1 Haportzim St., opposite 4 Haportzim the Netanyahu family home where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu grew up. Netanyahu's late father, Prof. Ben Zion Netanyahu, lived there until a few years ago. The house is within walking distance of Talbiyeh, the German Colony and Rehavia.

The house at 1 Haportzim St. is 280 square meters in size, covering three floors and a basement and includes a 200-sq.m. garden and rights to build another 70 square meters. The home includes a large 110 square meter lounge, five bedrooms and an internal elevator as well as a private terrace. The well-lot basement has a kitchen, bathroom and separate entrance. The house was built during the British mandate and the sellers, who bought the property 25 years ago, have carried out major renovations.

The deal was conducted by real estate agent Daniel Buzaglo of Zimuki Real Estate, which specializes in luxury homes in central Jerusalem and recently represented the buyers of a penthouse in Jerusalem's Mamilla that belonged to the late US-Brazilian billionaire Guma Aguiar.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 22, 2018

