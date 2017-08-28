Justice Ministry confirms Leumi investigation

The Ministry of Justice confirmed yesterday evening that the Attorney General had decided to open a criminal investigation of Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI), on the recommendation of the State Attorney's Office. The ministry did not enter into details of the investigation.

The investigation arises from a settlement in 2014 between Bank Leumi and the US authorities concerning charges that the bank assisted US customers in evading taxes. The bank paid a fine of $400 million, and admitted that it had been at fault.

The Ministry of Justice states that at the time the then Attorney General set up a combined legal and law enforcement team to examine the matter and take whatever steps were deemed necessary on the civil and administrative levels. The subject was raised before the Attorney General in several consultations that took place on the matter from time to time in accordance with developments, and a few months ago the current Attorney General decided to adopt the recommendation of the state Attorney's Office and to order an investigation.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 28, 2017

