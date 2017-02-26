search
KIKO Milano in talks to open Israeli cosmetics stores

KIKO Milano Photo Shutterstock ASAP Creative
26 Feb, 2017 18:19
Israeli fashion chain Mania Jeans is in advance talks to become the KIKO Milano franchisee.

Italian cosmetics retail giant KIKO Milano is in advanced talks to open stores in Israel, sources inform "Globes." The franchise negotiating to operate the cosmetics stores in Israel is Mania Jeans, which has 40 fashion retail outlets around Israel.

The KIKO Milano brand was founded in 1997 by the Percassi corporation. Known for professionalism and innovation in the field of cosmetics, the company has 800 branches worldwide in the US, Europe and Hong Kong. KIKO Milano only markets its brands in its own stores and thus until now they have not been available in Israel.

Prices of KIKO Milano's products are relatively low but it remains to be seen whether the Israeli franchisee will manage to keep the cost to consumers low.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

