Kahlon, Mnuchin pledge cooperation on terror finance

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon met with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin in Kahlon's office in Jerusalem. Mnuchin arrived with the US delegation attending the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. It was their third meeting since the new Trump administration took office and the second in Jerusalem.

RELATED ARTICLES US Jerusalem embassy opening starts long process

During their meeting, Kahlon and Mnuchin discussed sanctions against Iran and agreed to coordinate and cooperate in the matter. They also continued their dialogue about the likely consequences for Israeli companies of President Trump's tax reform and upgrading the US-Israel tax convention for the benefit of companies in both countries.

Kahlon and Mnuchin agreed to continue cooperation on financing of terrorism and money laundering in a joint US-Israel forum. It was also agreed that they would continue cooperating in joint economic projects between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Kahlon thanked Mnuchin for moving the embassy to Jerusalem and the courageous withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear agreement by the US. He commented, "I am glad to host here in the Ministry of Finance in Jerusalem US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, a true friend of Israel. Since the new administration took office, cooperation between the countries has become dramatically closer, and the results are palpable. President Trump bravely, correctly, and unequivocally announced recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The US proved its courage by withdrawing from the bad nuclear agreement signed with Iran, which was a concrete danger to Israel, and again demonstrated the depth and quality of relations between the two countries."

Mnuchin said in response, "I am very glad to be here today in Jerusalem representing President Trump at this historic event marking the opening of our embassy in Jerusalem. This is a very important time for the two countries, which symbolizes the importance of the connection between us. We are doing joint work on so many matters, especially on combating terrorism and its sources of financing in the region."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 14, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018