Kahlon: We'll act against real estate investors

Responding to the striking down by the High Court of Justice (HCJ) of the tax on a third housing unit, a measure promoted by his Kulanu party, Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon said, "I am disappointed, and deeply regret the HCJ's ruling against the tax on a third housing unit. I am confident that tens of thousands of young couples were also disappointed at this ruling.

"This is not the first obstacle we have encountered. We have overcome many obstacles from wealthy people, banks, financial institutions, and interested parties who want housing prices to rise and young couples to be unable to buy housing, but I promise that we will continue to combat real estate investors.

"It is unacceptable for one person to have four, five, or six housing units, while another person has none, and cannot even dream about having one. We will continue fighting for young couples with all the means at our disposal."

The HCJ yesterday struck down the tax on a third housing unit because of a defect in the legislative process. The judges also ruled that despite "the severity of the defect in the legislative process," the legislature would be allowed to reaffirm the law without having to go through all the legislative procedures again.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on August 7, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017