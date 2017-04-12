search
Front > News

Kahlon doubles disability pensions

Moshe Kahlon (Photo: Ouria Tadmor)
12 Apr, 2017 12:28
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

However, Israel's boosted disability pension still falls short of the minimum wage.

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon announced on Sunday the allocation of NIS 4 billion for enlarging disability pensions. The allocation will increase disability pensions by 50%.

At a Kulanu Party conference last week, Kahlon promised to increase disability pensions "within hours," but hours passed, and no addition was made to the pensions. The announcement was finally made on Sunday.

Kahlon stated that disability pensions would rise by NIS 4 billion. The process is expected to be spread over 4-5 years, and culminate in a 50% increase in disability pensions. While the achievement is significant, it does not bring the pensions up to the minimum wage, as demanded by the organizations of disabled people that have been waging a campaign.

As of now, the outline of the increase and how exactly pensions will be raised are unclear. The Ministry of Finance said that a special team was being appointed to work on the details during the interim days of the holiday, following which the team will publish additional details.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Moshe Kahlon (Photo: Ouria Tadmor)
Moshe Kahlon (Photo: Ouria Tadmor)
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017