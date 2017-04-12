Kahlon doubles disability pensions

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon announced on Sunday the allocation of NIS 4 billion for enlarging disability pensions. The allocation will increase disability pensions by 50%.

At a Kulanu Party conference last week, Kahlon promised to increase disability pensions "within hours," but hours passed, and no addition was made to the pensions. The announcement was finally made on Sunday.

Kahlon stated that disability pensions would rise by NIS 4 billion. The process is expected to be spread over 4-5 years, and culminate in a 50% increase in disability pensions. While the achievement is significant, it does not bring the pensions up to the minimum wage, as demanded by the organizations of disabled people that have been waging a campaign.

As of now, the outline of the increase and how exactly pensions will be raised are unclear. The Ministry of Finance said that a special team was being appointed to work on the details during the interim days of the holiday, following which the team will publish additional details.

