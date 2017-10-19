Kahlon promises incentives for army reservists

In a closed conversation with the IDF chief of staff and combat troops in the Duvduvan unit, Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon said that he intended to initiate incentives for soldiers doing reserve duty. He told the soldiers that among other things, he was considering increasing the tax credit points for employed men and women doing reserve duty and assistance for reserve solders who own businesses, or who are self-employed. Ministry of Finance staff is scheduled to meet with the Israeli chief reserve officer in order to thresh out ideas and formulate a final plan on the matter.

During his meeting with the soldiers, Kahlon noted that the measure was aimed at expressing appreciation by society and the state for those bearing the burden of regular annual reserve duty, in which they leave their families and children for varying periods in order to contribute to Israel's security.

Kahlon's measure comes on top of one he began two years ago to raise the pay of soldiers doing compulsory service by 50%, and an agreement he recently reached with the minister of defense on free travel on public transportation on weekends for out-of-uniform soldiers.

