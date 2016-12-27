search
Kahlon slams PM's home buying remarks

Netanyahu, Kahlon Knesset; Ouria Tadmor
27 Dec, 2016 18:20
The Minister of Finance said, "I also want people to buy homes, but at reasonable prices." 

At a ceremony held today by Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon and Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) chairman Avi Nissenkorn for turning contract workers into regular employees of the local authorities, Kahlon commented on yesterday's statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Kahlon said, "The prime minister said go and buy homes, and that's fine. I hope all of you will have two homes.

"I also want people to buy homes, but at reasonable prices. That's why we're taking action to lower prices, so that people will buy homes. When there are homes and prices are high, only a few can afford to buy, and I want everyone to be able to buy, not just a few. With the measures we're taking, everyone will be able to buy housing, with God's help."

At the ceremony, Kahlon also referred to the dispute between him and the Supreme Court chief justice, saying, "I saw reports about a conflict between me and the Supreme Court chief justice, that she called me in order to influence appointments. I'm saying here clearly – no Supreme Court justice called me, no one spoke with me, and I never said I would leave the committee if any particular person was not selected. No such thing happened."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 27, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

