Kahlon tax cuts rile Likud

Kahlon, Netanyahu photo: Flash 90
19 Apr, 2017 7:06
שלח תגובה במיילShay Niv

Political circles believe that the Finance Minister did not coordinate details of the plan with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Shortly after Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon's press conference yesterday, in which he presented his tax cut plan "The family net," those around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior members of the Likud indicated that they would not support such a plan, which had not been coordinated within the coalition. Those around the prime minister feel that the plan, which would cost the state coffers NIS 4 billion, stems purely from electoral considerations by Kahlon's Kulanu party.

"A major increase in disability pensions is the most important thing at the moment. We won't allow the transfer of budgets until the problem of the disabled is solves," said coalition chairman MK David Bitan who in the past has struck down a bill to improve pensions for the disabled.

Knesset Committee chairman, Likud MK Yoav Kisch, said, "I'm happy that Kahlon has remembered that he is finance minister and not communications minister. This is the right measure, in principle, but still requires a deep examination. However, it should be remembered that without the support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud, the plan will not be approved. Kahlon will not win support from the Likud without a major increase in pensions for the disabled – a subject no less important than lowering taxes on cellular phones."

The belief is that Netanyahu was not told in advance about Kahlon's press conference yesterday and the details of his tax cut plan. Relations between Kahlon and Netanyahu have been badly shaken by the Israel Broadcasting Corporation crisis in which the Prime Minister pushed Kahlon into a corner.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 19, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

