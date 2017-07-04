Kahlon wants NIS 1.12b ministries budget cut

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon is asking the Knesset Finance Committee to approve a NIS 1.12 billion across-the-board cut in ministerial budgets for 2017. At the same time, NIS 1.2 billion will be used to finance a series of activities approved after the state budget was passed on December 18, 2016.

According to the Ministry of Finance announcement sent to the Finance Committee today, these include the lengthening of maternity leave by one week (NIS 230 million) and special grants for Holocaust survivors (NIS 246 million). NIS 150 million is needed to pay the defunct Israel Broadcasting Authority' debts that have been approved by the official receiver, NIS 45 million is needed for armored protection in the vehicles of Jews living in Judea and Samaria, and NIS 70 million was allocated for establishing a temporary residential site for those forcibly removed from Amona and the nine homes demolished in Ofra. Budget allocations totaling NIS 28.9 million were promised to coalition MKs for their vote in favor of the state budget, and NIS 350 million was allocated for the Ministry of Defense's contingent expenses, which are not itemized for reasons of state security.

The cut, which is designed to pay for this additional spending, amounts to 1% of ministerial budgets, excluding salaries and payments to suppliers and services providers, including the Ministry of Defense (NIS 218 million), transportation development budgets (NIS 202 million), and the Ministry of Education (NIS 114 million).

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on July 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017