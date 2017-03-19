Katz talks down likelihood of elections

Israel's Minister of Transportation Yisrael Katz has talked down the likelihood of elections in an interview with Galei Tzahal (Army Radio). Last night Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to call new elections if the new Israel Broadcasting Corporation (branded as "Kan") is set up, as being demanded by Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon and his Kulanu party. Netanyahu had backtracked over his agreement with Kahlon the previous day to set up Kan from April 1.

But Katz said, "On a dispute over the media you don't call elections and creating an atmosphere of elections is not appropriate. There has been no decision in the Likud on these topics."

Meanwhile the leader of the Zionist Union Isaac Herzog has called on Kahlon to resign and form an alternative government with him in the current Knesset. Many Israeli politicians, Kahlon said, believe that the Israel Broadcasting Corporation is simply an excuse and that the real reason Netanyahu is moving towards new elections is the criminal investigations against him.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 19, 2017

