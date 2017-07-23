Kenon in talks to sell IC Power

Kenon Holdings CEO Yoav Doppelt is stepping down form his post, the company reported to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange this morning. Doppelt informed Kenon's board of directors of his desire leave, and he will do so on September 1 this year. He will retain his positions in other companies in the Ofer group. Kenon Holdings is controlled by Idan Ofer.

Kenon also announced that it is conducting negotiations on the sale of IC Power at a valuation of at least $1.5 billion. The valuation is higher than that at which a flotation of IC Power was attempted in the US and failed.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 23, 2017

