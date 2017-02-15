search
Front > News

Kerogen buys 50% stake in Energean Israel for $50m

Tamar
15 Feb, 2017 15:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Proceeds from the Greek fund's investment in Energean Israel will finance the acquisition and initial development planning.

Energean Oil & Gas has announce that Greek company Kerogen Capital is to invest an initial $50 million in Energean Israel, a subsidiary of Energean, ahead of the planned $1.3 billion development of the Karish and Tanin gas fields, offshore Israel. Kerogen’s investment is subject to approval by the Israeli government, after which Kerogen will own a 50% interest in Energean Israel with Energean holding the balance.

Energean Israel is the operator of and holds 100% of the Karish and Tanin leases, acquired from Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) in December 2016, for a cash payment $40 million and $108.5 million in contingent payments.

Proceeds from Kerogen’s investment in Energean Israel will finance the acquisition and key workstreams to investment sanction including FEED studies and the Field Development Plan currently being prepared in cooperation with TechnipFMC. The fields contain at least 2.4 trillion cubic feet of gas contingent resources (NSAI report), and will be developed through an FPSO that will be the first to be installed and operated in the East Mediterranean. The gas produced from the fields will supply Israel’s growing domestic gas market, with first gas expected in 2020.

Energean Group chairman & CEO Mathios Rigas said, “We are delighted to welcome Kerogen to the Karish and Tanin project, planned to deliver gas to a rapidly growing market in 2020 for the benefit of Israeli domestic consumers and the economy. Energean has already commenced negotiations with potential gas consumers in Israel and is progressing rapidly the Field Development Plan that we expect to submit to the Israeli Government by May 2017 with an intention to FID the project by year end 2017.

He added, “We believe Israel is an attractive destination for energy investment offering exciting growth opportunities through the development of Karish and Tanin, as well as through the additional exploration potential in offshore Israel, all of which are underpinned by a supportive government policy and favorable financing environment.” Roy Franklin, Kerogen Executive Board Member, said, “Energean’s track record speaks for itself. The company has successfully redeveloped the Prinos complex in Greece, increasing reserves and production substantially. Kerogen intends to collaborate with Energean to deliver a successful development of the Karish and Tanin fields in Israel. This investment provides Kerogen with exposure to a large-scale, low break-even discovered gas resource located within an OECD country, which, as a near-term development, can benefit from today’s deflationary cost environment.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 15, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016