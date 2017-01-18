search
Kerry: Netanyahu unilaterally changing peace map

Benjamin Netanyahu photo: Reuters
18 Jan, 2017 10:39
Speaking at the World Economic Conference in Davos, outgoing US Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs John Kerry accused Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of unilaterally sabotaging any opportunity of peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

“You’re affecting the ability to make peace,” Kerry said. “You’re changing the peace map, and you’re doing it unilaterally. And if you continue to do that, you’re going to have trouble also with us, because our credibility is on the line - we can’t say we’re against settlements and then turn around and turn away from an effort to try to do something about it.”

Kerry was answering questions from New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, a former correspondent in Jerusalem.

Despite his criticism of Netanyahu's policies, he described the Israeli Prime Minister as a friend and added, “Let me say to my friends in Israel that you cannot be a unity state and be democratic and Jewish at the same time. You can’t do it.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

