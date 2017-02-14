search
Kfar Saba mayor arrested on suspected bribery

Yehuda Ben-Hamo Photo: Tamar Matsafi
The Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court extended Yehuda Ben-Hamo's remand until February 19.

Kfar Saba Mayor Yehuda Ben-Hamo was arrested yesterday. Less than a week after the arrest of the mayor and senior municipal officials in Tzfat on corruption charges, the national police unit yesterday arrested Ben-Hamo, his personal assistant, other Kfar Saba municipal officials, and businessmen with interests in the city. They are suspected of bribery, fraud, breach of trust, and other offenses.

The Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court extended Ben-Hamo's remand until February 19 and that of the other suspects until February 16.

Some of the suspicions involve promotion of real estate ventures in Kfar Saba in exchange for bribes and favors. The investigation also involves suspicions of give-and-take relations between senior city officeholders and parties with non-real estate interests in the city.

In real estate and construction in Kfar Saba, those arrested are suspected of having carried out deals with involvement by the municipality. It is suspected that building permits for increased construction were issued illegally in return for bribes and favors.

Following a covert investigation that allegedly verified the suspicions, Israeli Police detained 14 suspects for questioning and searched their homes, the municipality offices, the offices of suspects who were municipal employees, and other locations relevant to the investigation.

The Kfar Saba municipality said in response, "Following recent events, it is important to make it clear that we are fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies, and doing everything in our power to enable them to perform their tasks diligently. Kfar Saba's dedicated and professional municipal managers and workers are continuing to provide excellent service to residents of the city."

