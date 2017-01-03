search
Front > News

Knesset approves Public Broadcasting Corp delay

Public Broadcasting Corp Kan photo: Shlomi Yosef
3 Jan, 2017 10:13
שלח תגובה במיילShay Niv

After an all-night filibuster by the opposition, the Knesset postponed the start of operations by the new Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation to the end of April.

At the end of an all-night session, the Knesset plenum passed the amendment to the Israel Public Broadcasting Law by a majority of 32 to 17. This means that the new Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (branded as "Kan") will start to operate only at the end of April, despite the fact that it is ready to operate and despite a petition to the High Court of Justice on the matter. The corporation was due to begin broadcasting on January 1, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also minister of communications, seeks to change its structure or to dismantle it and rehabilitate the existing Israel Broadcasting Authority, which the new corporation was to have replaced, instead.

The cost of continuing to operate the Israel Broadcasting Authority until April 30 is estimated by the Ministry of Finance Budgets Division at NIS 140 million.

The filibuster organized by the opposition continued all night following a reservation put forward by MK Prof. Yossi Yona. "Tonight I am proud to be part of a militant and effective opposition fighting another bad law of the coalition headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu. I suggest to the government and members of the coalition parties that they should stop dealing in petty politics and start serving the public in Israel."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Public Broadcasting Corp Kan photo: Shlomi Yosef
Public Broadcasting Corp Kan photo: Shlomi Yosef
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016