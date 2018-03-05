Knesset c'tee approves banks switching system

The Special Committee on the Planning and Building Bill and the Maternity Leave Bill, known as the Reform Committee, today approved the bill to establish a system for switching bank accounts between banks. The bill will be sent to the Knesset plenum for its second and third readings as part of the Economic Arrangements Bill. The committee, headed by MK Rachel Azaria (Kulanu), has held several discussions over the past month, followed by a vote on it.

At the most recent meeting today, which lasted for several hours, more than 30 people are believed to have taken part, including Ministry of Finance director general Shai Babad, and representatives of the banks. The banks have closely followed approval of the system, which will cost them an estimated NIS 300-500 million.

Other than the decision to set up the system, it was determined that after the system begins working, the bank must transfer the customer to his new bank within seven business days. A bank that does not meet the timetable will pay a NIS 50,000 fine for each customer not transferred in time. This sanction will become effective a year after the system starts working.

The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Israel initiated the customer transfer system, which is designed to make the process of changing banks simple and user-friendly, while removing bureaucratic barriers. The background for the measure is the 4% proportion of customers changing banks in Israel, which is considered low. The assumption is that if the process is digital, rapid, and user-friendly, more customers will change banks, and the banks will be afraid to lose customers, and will therefore improve their offers to customers. At the same time, sources in the banking system expressed doubt that this system would make any significant improvement in customer mobility. The establishment of a similar system in the UK, the Current Account Switch Service, did not significantly increase the proportion of customers switching.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 5, 2018

