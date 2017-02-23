search
Front > News

Kobi Alexander sentenced to 30 months jail

Kobi Alexander
23 Feb, 2017 21:49
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Former Comverse CEO Kobi Alexander, who was convicted in New York of securities offences, was sentenced today. Alexander has been under arrest for six months, after the court refused to release him to home arrest on recognizance of $25 million. Comverse, founded by Alexander, was a technology company that pioneered voicemail.

Alexander was sentenced to thirty months jail for securities fraud, for which the maximum sentence is ten years. He was convicted of backdating options and fraud and fled the US for Namibia, with which the US has no extradition agreement, ten years ago. Six months ago he gave himself up to the US authorities, after it seemed likely that unless he did so of his own accord he would be extradited by the authorities in Namibia.

Alexander's lawyers were quoted in the media as asking the court to sentence him to two years imprisonment, from which his period of arrest would be deducted. Alexander himself addressed the court in writing, detailing his community work in Namibia during his stay there.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Kobi Alexander
Kobi Alexander
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016