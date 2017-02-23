Kobi Alexander sentenced to 30 months jail

Former Comverse CEO Kobi Alexander, who was convicted in New York of securities offences, was sentenced today. Alexander has been under arrest for six months, after the court refused to release him to home arrest on recognizance of $25 million. Comverse, founded by Alexander, was a technology company that pioneered voicemail.

Alexander was sentenced to thirty months jail for securities fraud, for which the maximum sentence is ten years. He was convicted of backdating options and fraud and fled the US for Namibia, with which the US has no extradition agreement, ten years ago. Six months ago he gave himself up to the US authorities, after it seemed likely that unless he did so of his own accord he would be extradited by the authorities in Namibia.

Alexander's lawyers were quoted in the media as asking the court to sentence him to two years imprisonment, from which his period of arrest would be deducted. Alexander himself addressed the court in writing, detailing his community work in Namibia during his stay there.

