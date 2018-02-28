Kobi Alexander to be moved to Israeli prison Thurs

A team of Israeli prison guards from the "Nachshon" unit, which flew to the US earlier this week, will link up tomorrow with US marshalls from a New York prison and will receive full responsibility for Kobi Alexander at JF Kennedy Airport. Later in the day, the transfer will be complete when Alexander is flown home and taken to Nitzan prison after landing in Israel.

Alexander is being brought home to serve the rest of his sentence at his own request and with the approval of Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked.

The founder and former CEO of Israeli flagship technology company Comverse was convicted in the US for securities fraud after pleading guilty to backdating options.

Alexander, 65, fled a US arrest warrant in 2006 and lived in Namibia for a decade before handing himself over to the US authorities in 2016 and agreeing a plea bargain by which he would receive a 30 month jail time. The prison sentence was duly handed down by a New York court in February 2017.

