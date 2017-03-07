Koreans tighten grip on Israeli car market

The end of the first quarter of 2017 is approaching, but 2017 is still a puzzle in the Israeli vehicle market. The general figures are better than ever by any criterion. 70,500 vehicles were delivered in Israel in January-February 2017, 13.5% more than in the corresponding period last year, which was a record year.

Even the relatively mediocre figures for February – 25,000 units, 1% fewer than in February 2016 – should not dampen the enthusiasm, certainly not when they follow crazy January, when 45,000 units were delivered. When the particulars are closely examined, however, things become more complicated.

One interesting factor that stands out in the details of the sales picture is the rate at which South Korean auto group Hyundai Motors, which includes the Hyundai and Kia models, is strengthening its grip on the Israeli market. Deliveries of these two brands in January February totaled almost 20,000 new vehicles, to a considerable extent as a result of a massive wave of deliveries of the two new hybrid models: Hyundai Ioniq and Kia Niro.

It is obviously impossible to analyze sales trends according to only two months, but there is no doubt that this trend is exceptional on an international scale, and is likely to gain momentum. Evidence of this can been seen in the South Korean news agencies, which last month gave headline coverage to the sales figures for the Israeli market in 2016. The Yonhap news agency, for example, stated, "The leading automakers in South Korea, Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors, controlled the Israeli car market in 2016, leaving Toyota and other Japanese manufacturers far behind."

The citing of a victory over the Japanese manufacturers, rather than the European manufacturers, is no accident. The South Koreans have a major grudge against the Japanese, and beating them in the global auto market is a matter of national pride. "Hyundai conquered 13.6% of the Israel car market last year, and Kia's market share was 13.3%... Israel has become one of the three largest auto markets in the Middle East, after growing 12.5%," the report said.

What are Hyundai's plans for the future? In response to the sales figures for the Israeli market, a Hyundai Motors group executive told the news agency, "Israel is an important market in the Middle East… The group will continue to expand its market share in the country, based on the competitiveness of the brands and the marketing efforts of the local dealers."

It is advisable to pay very close attention to the nuances in this comment: not "increase the quantity" or "increase the manufacturer's profit margin in the Israeli market," but "expand market share." When a global auto manufacturer zeroes in on "conquering market share," and when considerations of national pride are in the background, you can bet that the flooding of the Israeli market with South Korean cars at market-breaking prices and discounts will continue in 2017. You can also bet that the Hyundai group will not settle for a market share of "only" 27%.

Cutthroat competition over presence

What the South Korean brands are leaving to their competitors is rapidly becoming a theater of cutthroat super-competitive competition. The result is that today, it is very difficult to penetrate the market with new models and create a presence for them, even if they are strategically important.

For example, Delek Automotive Systems Ltd. (TASE: DLEA) two weeks ago announced the launching of two strategic models in Israel: the new Mazda 3 and the CX-3 compact leisure vehicle, which has reached us after a prolonged delay. Up until a few years ago, such an announcement would have been a nationwide media event priced directly in the company's share. This time, however, it went virtually unnoticed amid the never-ending noise of models positioning themselves as the "next sales hit;" the share price budged by less than 1%.

Last week, Suzuki launched the new generation of its Crossover Turbo, which is also competing for the same slot. A few weeks ago, Toyota launched the C-HR Crossover Compact, which is still making waves in the market. Next week, Japan Auto will launch its new family Subaru Impreza, which will try to make big splash. These are only a few of many examples.

Will there be enough customers for all of them in the Israeli auto market? Will growth in the market, fueled by cheap financing and connected to the resuscitators in the used car market, overcome all this congestion? Or will the market enter a new ice age requiring the marketers to go back to basics and market by the traditional methods of rolling up their sleeves and fighting for every customer?

