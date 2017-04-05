Landa Labs, BASF team on car nano-pigments

Israeli nanotechnology developer Landa Labs is moving beyond the print industry and expanding into the car manufacturing sector. The Rehovot based company is teaming with German industrial giant BASF and has formed a strategic long-term partnership, which was announced earlier this week at the European Coatings Show (ECS) in Nuremberg, Germany. Under this exclusive agreement, BASF will employ Landa’s revolutionary nano-pigment technology in a new portfolio of easy dispersible ultra-high transparency pigments marketed under the Colors & Effects brand. This groundbreaking development will offer color depth while significantly simplifying the production of automotive coatings.

Landa Group chairman Benny Landa said, “We are proud to establish this global partnership with BASF and its Colors & Effects team. By combining our technologies and expertise, we can provide fantastic new products to the automotive coatings market. This synergistic alliance has the potential to disrupt the market.”

The nano-pigment technology of Landa Group - originally developed for the printing industry - allows BASF to introduce a new generation of Colors & Effects pigments with the highest quality consistency for the final automotive coating. The smaller size and narrower particle distribution leads to a thinner, higher chroma coating.

BASF SVP pigments Alexander Haunschild said, “We see the remarkable impact that Benny Landa and his company are having in the printing industry and are proud to bring this amazing technology to our customers in the automotive coatings market. This long-term collaboration demonstrates our commitment to differentiate our customers’ business by bringing new technology to demanding markets.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017