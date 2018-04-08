Leader top Q1 TASE underwriter for bond issues

Leader easily topped the list of underwriting firms for bond issues in the first quarter of 2018. Leader Underwriters led NIS 6 billion in bond issues in the first quarter, significantly ahead of its closest rivals Poalim IBI and Epsilon, with roughly NIS 2 billion in new issues each.

According to the data, Leader led a major share of the largest debt offerings in the past quarter, with three large issues - totaling NIS 4 billion - worth two-thirds of the total debt raised by firms. First and foremost among these issues was Tamar Petroleum, which raised NIS 1.8 billion in bonds to acquire a stake in the Tamar natural gas field from Noble Energy. Next were bond issues by real estate giants Azrieli and Gazit Globe, which raised NIS 1.4 billion and almost NIS 900 million, respectively.

Among other prominent debt issues led by Leader were those by the Delek Group and Blue Square Real Estate, which raised together approximately NIS 1 billion in similar amounts.

Alongside the veteran underwriters - two new names have emerged in the industry - Infin and Orion - which boast significant activity shortly after being founded by well-known capital market figures, primarily to benefit from the sizable commissions charged for debt raised by US real estate companies.

Infin, which was established by Jonathan Cohen in early 2016, has led seven bond issues totaling NIS 1.65 billion, with only NIS 150 million for US real estate companies, and the balance for Israeli companies.

Orion - which was founded last year by underwriting consultants Rafi Lipa and Amit Gal, and is headed by CEO Erez Goldschmidt - led six debt issues for a total of NIS 1.3 billion - mainly for American real estate companies.

Leader also stood out in equity issues during Q1, having led the IPO for hotel chain Fattal Holdings, which raised NIS 500 million.

Second came Value Base, which led equity issues topping NIS 140 million, NIS 60 million of which were raised for ZIM Centers’ IPO.

Excellence helped raise more than NIS 100 million in equity - issues carried out by its controlling shareholder, insurance company Phoenix, and Poalim IBI led NIS 70 million in equity issues, including nearly NIS 50 million for online fashion chain Adika.

Data also reveal that Poalim IBI maintains its dominant position in the underwriting market, despite the turbulence it experienced last year with the departure of its senior executives for Orion. In the first quarter, the firm led the underwriting market in the number of debt and equity issues, which reached 13.

