Leshem to open 3 new Wyndham hotels in Israel

Ramada Nazareth Photo: PR
13 Mar, 2017 19:26
שלח תגובה במיילMichal Raz-Chaimovich

The new hotels will open in Hadera, Jerusalem, and Nazareth.

The Haifa Planning and Building Appeals Committee recently decided that the Ramada Hadera Hotel would open, following a legal contest and an attempt to block the hotel's opening. The 16,000-sq.m., 173-room, 22-storey hotel is the first of three new hotels being opened by the Leshem Hotel Group, representative of the global Wyndham hotel chain.

Other hotels are slated for opening in Jerusalem and Nazareth. The Ramada Netanya Hotel was launched in 2011.

The Wyndham chain, with over 8,000 hotels worldwide, is renewing its business in Israel after years of waiting with the opening of the three hotels, to be managed by Leshem owners Avi Shvecky and Moshe Sand.

Ramada Nazareth Olivier offers 195 rooms in two buildings: one of seven and one of five stories. The 79-room Trip Jerusalem Bat Sheva Hotel is located on King George Street in central Jerusalem.

Shvecky said, "We are delighted to open three new hotels of international brands like Ramada and Trip, and to manage them according to the Wyndam Group's uncompromising standards. The new hotels, together with the Ramada Netanya, appeal to both local and overseas guests. Each hotel offers motifs unique to the location, and all of them will be operated by Leshem Hotels."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

