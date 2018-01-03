Leumi sells Romanian bank to UK's Argo Capital

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) has signed an agreement in principle to sell its Romanian unit to UK investment fund Argo Capital Management.

Market sources believe that the sale will be for €100-120 million while Leumi Romania's equity at the end of 2016 was €160 million.

Leumi, managed by CEO Rakefet Russak-Aminoach acquired Romania's Eurom Bank SA 11 years ago and has failed to make it into a profitable endeavor. Leumi said that the sale would have no material effects on its results.

