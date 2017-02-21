Leviathan partners close development finance

As "Globes" estimated yesterday that they would, the partnerships with the rights in the Leviathan gas reservoir have signed an agreement for the $1.75 billion loan from a consortium of lenders to finance stage 1A of development of the reservoir. The lenders are a consortium of twenty institutions that includes both foreign and Israeli banks and investment houses.

Delek Drilling and Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) CEO Yossi Abu said, "The financing deal is a breakthrough for mega-finance of infrastructure projects in the Israeli economy, and represents a further vote of confidence by both international and Israeli banks and financial institutions, led by HSBC and JP Morgan, in Delek Drilling and Avner in general, and in the Leviathan project in particular. The Leviathan project has taken a significant leap forward today. We shall continue to work towards making the gas flow from Leviathan to the Israeli economy and for export by the end of 2019."

