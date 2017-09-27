Life science investment co Integra raises $25m

Israeli company Integra Holdings, which invests in life science innovations originating from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, today announced the first closing of a $25 million financing round led by Singapore-based Temasek, which invested $15 million, and joined by Arie Capital, with an initial investment of $2 million. The Israeli Teachers’ and Kindergartens’ Study Funds, one of Integra’s current shareholders, also participated in this financing round.

The funds raised will be used to advance Integra Holdings’ portfolio companies and to create new companies, based on promising technologies developed at the Hebrew University.

Integra Holdings CEO Dr. Liana Patt said, “I am proud to welcome Temasek and Arie Capital to our circle of investors. This strategic investment reinforces the global recognition of the Hebrew University’s exceptional contribution to life science innovations and Integra's robust and growing portfolio”.

Temasek is an investment company with a net portfolio value o$197 billion (as of 31 March 2017), which operates through 10 international offices and a staff of over 630 people globally.

Integra Holdings CFO Lior Buchman said, “This latest round of investment will allow more breakthrough discoveries to realize their potential and reach a broader community of entrepreneurs, investors and industry partners.

Integra Holdings was founded in 2012 by Yissum, the Technology Transfer Company of the Hebrew University.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 27, 2017

