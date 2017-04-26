Log intelligence co OverOps raises $30m

Israeli application reliability and log intelligence company OverOps announced today that it has closed a $30 million Series C financing round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Menlo Ventures. Both were previous investors in OverOps, which has now raised $52 million.

The funds will be used to scale the company’s efforts in the enterprise IT operations market.

With offices in Tel Aviv and San Francisco, OverOps (formerly known as Takipi) was founded in 2012 by CEO Tal Weiss. The company transforms application logs into real-time intelligence that enables modern development and operations teams to solve critical production issues in minutes vs. days or weeks. OverOps enriches log files with an intelligence layer, so for every error, developers and devops engineers gain rich information on what led to that error, including the stack trace, source code and variable values, as well as debug level log lines, regardless of what the log level was set to in production.

This has brought OverOps’ over 250 enterprise customers including TripAdvisor, Kaiser Permanente, Samsung, Comcast, Fox, Zynga, Cox Automotive, Intuit and Nielsen, to increase staff efficiency by 90%, reduce operational expenses, and ship code faster, allowing teams to “fail forward” and fix issues on-the-go. OverOps has 60 employees in its San Francisco and Tel Aviv offices.

Weiss said, “While the way we monitor and deploy applications improved dramatically over the years, with the move to microservices, containers and continuous deployment, fixing production issues still heavily relies on log files, a 20 year-old technology that hasn’t changed since it was created. Our goal is to enable teams to focus on building products and features rather than fixing broken applications.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017