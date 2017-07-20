Machine learning co Dynamic Yield raises $31m

Israeli machine learning co Dynamic Yield has raised $31 million in a Series C financing round with the addition of two new investors, bringing the total raise to $31 million. DTCP (Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners) and La Maison joined Claltech, Baidu, Vertex and Bessemer Venture Partners, investors previously announced in December of last year. The funds will be used to help Dynamic Yield expand its service to new industries, further invest in Machine Learning and AI technologies, and improve market share in an $800 billion industry.

Dynamic Yield, founded in 2012 by CEO Liad Agmon and CTO Omri Mendellevich has offices in Tel Aviv, New York and Berlin. The company has raised $46 million to date, including the latest financing.

Dynamic Yield’s unique personalization technology combines data and activation in a single platform, allowing marketers to onboard data from all touchpoints along the consumer journey and act in real-time. With Dynamic Yield, companies can run personalization, recommendations, testing and behavioral messaging from a single platform to provide customers with cohesive experiences as they move across devices.

Dynamic Yield personalizes experiences for more than 600 million users every month and counts Under Armour, Sephora, Liverpool Football Club and PacSun among its 100+ enterprise clients.

Agmon said, “The pressure on marketers to achieve strong conversion and revenue KPIs is ever increasing, but they rarely get the needed engineering resources to build, experiment and optimize their ideas. We built the ultimate acceleration machine for marketers: a platform that connects their disparate data sources into a single machine-learning powered activation layer that works across web, apps and emails. We continuously build new modules with one goal in mind: to help accelerate optimization and personalization initiatives for our global customer base.

“We are excited by Dynamic Yield’s strong Machine Learning capabilities, which allow for predictive, algorithmic user segmentation,” said Guy Horowitz, Investment Partner at DTCP. “The company has established itself as the leading full-stack solution provider for online retailers, publishers and vendors, for which personalization has become a crucial differentiator and predictor of success.”

Looking forward, Dynamic Yield plans to announce several features before the end of 2017 to enhance its Machine Learning algorithms and continue to set the standard in personalizing the entire customer journey.

“We believe that the rise of personalization across European markets will fundamentally transform commerce on the continent in the next few years,” said Thomas Visan, Investment Manager at La Maison. “Dynamic Yield greatly outclasses the legacy providers and is best positioned to capture this market opportunity.

