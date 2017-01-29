search
Front > News

Magal seeks US-Mexico security wall contracts

Ishay Davidi
29 Jan, 2017 20:57
שלח תגובה במיילNitzan Cohen

Magal helped build Israel's security fence along the Egyptian border in Sinai.

Israeli company Magal Security Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: MAGS; TASE: MAGS) is one of the firm seeking contracts to help build the US-Mexico border wall. The company, which was part of the construction of Israel's southern border fence with Egypt, is seeing major demand for its shares since Donald Trump was elected US president.

Magal's share price has risen 50% since the US elections and by 5% since President Trump announced that he is going ahead with the wall.

Magal is one of many Israeli companies that were involved in the construction of Israel's border walls and fences and are hoping to receive contracts for the US-Mexico wall.

Magal executives will be demonstrating their security technology package at a conference on border security technologies in Virginia this week. In attendance will be senior executives from the US Homeland Security Agency and other agencies. Magal CEO Saar Koursh told the US media, "We have the right product and the right experience that will help us in presenting our systems for securing the border."

Among recent projects awarded to Magal was the upgrade and support of the integrated security systems for the 2017 African Cup of Nations Games soccer tournament currently taking place in Gabon.

Magal is controlled by Yishay Davidi's FIMI Opportunity Funds (FIMI).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Ishay Davidi
Ishay Davidi
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016