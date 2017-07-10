Managers of China's JD.com visit Israel

All of the 50 managers in ecommerce company JD.com, the world's second largest ecommerce company after Alibaba, visited Israel last week. They spent most of their time here studying innovation and entrepreneurship with Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center Dean of Executive and Continuing Education Taly Eichenwald-Dvir, who said, "The company is very interested in Israel and in Israeli innovation, among other things as part of a search for innovative technologies and new development directions."

The managers heard about local companies in ecommerce, fintech, cleantech, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and so forth. They also met Israeli entrepreneurs, including ironSource cofounder and CEO Tomer Bar-Zeev, former deputy chief scientist Hannan Carmeli, Israel Innovation Authority incubators program manager Itay Beck, entrepreneur and Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center Dean of the Edelson School of Entrepreneurship Prof. Yair Tauman, and Shai Agassi, founder and CEO of Better Place, which closed down. Agassi told the participants his personal story, including the ups and downs that are an integral part of entrepreneurship.

