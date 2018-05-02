Marius Nacht invests in Swiss fintech startup Numbrs

Israeli billionaire Marius Nacht has participated in the latest $27 million financing round of Swiss fintech startup Numbrs. Nacht is cofounder and chairman of Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) and cofounder of the aMoon biomed investment fund.

Headquartered in Zurich, Numbrs, is a data-driven asset management firm that operates as a personal financial services institution. The firm’s vision is to become a leading asset manager by aggregating the accounts and assets of its clients. As of 2018, Numbrs aggregated €7.2 billion in assets on its platform, growing over €1 billion in the last quarter of 2017 alone. Numbrs has raised 150 million Swiss francs to date.

Nacht said: “I think that both the financial sector and the health care sector are about to witness a major technological change and Numbrs has the potential to benefit from this process.”

Advanced technologies such as machine learning are powering Numbrs’ effort to improve its customers’ personal finances. The firm enables its customers to manage their existing bank accounts and personal finances and cooperates with leading financial services institutions including the Deutsche Bank Group to provide superior products at the best possible price to its clients.

The technology firm has attracted a number of prominent investors including the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Dubai (ICD), Sir Ronald Cohen (co-founder of APAX Partners) and Pierre Mirabaud (founding family of Mirabaud Private Bank). Over the last three years, the firm has also established a strong Israeli shareholder base, among the leading names are Leon Recanati, Shlomo Nehama, Israel Makov and Dr. Boaz Barack.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 2, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018