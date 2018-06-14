Marriott to open 121-room Jaffa hotel in July

Marriott International will open a 121-room luxury hotel in Jaffa on July 22. The Jaffa - a Luxury Collection Hotel will be housed in a renovated 19th century building on the corner of Yefet and Louis Pasteur Streets that formerly served as the French Hospital, alongside a new building designed by world famous London-based architect John Pawson and local architect Ramy Gill.

Marriott is opening the hotel in partnership with the building's owners RFR Holding, a New York real estate company founded by Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs. With the complex combination of preservation and contemporary design of the new building, The Jaffa is the result of 20 years of planning and construction.

The Luxury Collection and W Hotels global brand leader Anthony Ingham told "Hotel Business, "The property was originally earmarked as a W, but the construction process has taken much longer than we expected because…as we started the excavations and all of the work, the construction firm started uncovering all sorts of artifacts and historic parts of Jaffa City, which is a highly protected part of Tel Aviv. It had a huge delaying impact on the construction of the hotel to be sensitive to the items that were being uncovered.”

38 of the hotels rooms are in the 19th century building and the remainder in the new building. Prices per night will range between $620 for a deluxe room, "Yediot Ahronot" reports, up to $6,000 per night for a large suite.

The Jaffa - a Luxury Collection Hotel is one of three boutique hotels that have opened in Jaffa this year. Last month the Nakash brothers opened the 120-room Setai in an historic building that served as an Ottoman prison and an Israeli police station, while this month the 42-room Drisco Hotel opens in a 19th century building in the American Colony on the seam between Jaffa and Tel Aviv.

