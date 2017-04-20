Measure to fit co Invertex raises $2m

Early stage Israeli fashion-tech company Invertex has completed its $2 million seed funding round led by Jerusalem-based equity crowdfunding venture capital firm OurCrowd. Permoda, an international retail and fashion group also participated in the round, together with prominent angel investors.

Invertex provides scan-to-fit guided shopping experience platforms that combine advanced 3D-digitization and deep-learning technologies to deliver tailored solutions for in store, at home and online audiences. Invertex's comprehensive platform enables retailers to significantly improve their online sales-capabilities by lowering returns by empowering customers to trust and enjoy their e-commerce experience. The company's clients also have the capacity to tailor their existing product lines to their customers' specific needs.

Invertex CEO David Bleicher said, "The investment validates our progress to date and provides us with the required financial strength to accelerate our commercialization efforts, focused on the US Footwear market. Our key partnerships with retail industry leaders coupled with our proven track record in multiple key verticals, positions us as a category maker in the digital convergence of personalized shopping experiences."

OurCrowd partner, Eduardo Shoval joins the Invertex board. He said, "Invertex was built on the foundation of deep-technology and strong intellectual-property, precisely the ingredients we seek in the companies we invest in," said Shoval. "David and his team continue to demonstrate outstanding execution and we are thrilled to join the company and accelerate its go to market phase."

