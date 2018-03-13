Medical monitoring co ContinUse Biometrics raises $20m

ContinUse Biometrics has announced that it has raised $20 million in a Series B financing round led by the Chartered Group. The Tel Aviv based company, which is using groundbreaking research to revolutionize sensing solutions, has raised $27 million to date.

ContinUse Biometrics is partnering with leaders in healthcare, automotive and data analytics to bring to the market an innovative care solution that enables users to detect deterioration in their medical conditions early on and take immediate action.

ContinUse can remotely monitor 20+ biomedical parameters simultaneously including vital signs (as well as blood pressure, and cardiographs), auscultation of heart and lung sounds, muscle activity and biochemical screens. The company applies advanced AI techniques to analyze the collected data in its health cloud, providing unique and actionable insights for its users, whether patients or physicians, in such areas as cardiac, vascular, neurology, pulmonary diseases, and diabetes.

The company's product can also be used to enhance road safety by monitoring the alertness and competence of drivers.

ContinUse Biometrics was founded in 2015 by CEO Asher Polani, Prof. Zeev Zalevsky, Dr. Yevgeny Beiderman, Prof. Javier Garcia and Amit Klir.

