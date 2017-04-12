search
Meitav Dash sets deadline for acquisition by XIO

Ilan Raviv Photo: Eyal Yizhar
12 Apr, 2017 11:52
Private equity fund XIO has not filed requests for the necessary regulatory approval.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. (TASE:MTDS) today notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that the deadline for obtaining regulatory approval of its acquisition by private equity fund XIO had passed without any requests for such approval being filed.

Meitav Dash and XIO extended the deadline for submitting requests for regulatory approval. Meitav Dash stipulated, however, that if XIO does not meet the targets agreed between the parties for its internal preparations in submitting the requests, Meitav Dash is entitled to argue that the fund has violated the agreement, and to subsequently cancel it.

Meitav Dash said whether the XIO group would submit the requests for regulatory approval by the stipulated deadline was uncertain, and if such requests are submitted, whether all the approvals required for completion of the deal would be obtained. Meitav Dash stated that it was unable to assess the chances that the deal would be completed.

Meitav Dash CEO is Ilan Raviv.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

