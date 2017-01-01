search
Front > News

Mekorot digs 13km water tunnel to Jerusalem

Jerusalem water tunnel Photo: Mekorot
1 Jan, 2017 21:14
שלח תגובה במיילUriel Herman

The tunnel will be the world's longest for transporting water under pressure.

In order to meet the demand for water in Jerusalem and the surrounding area for the next 50 years, Mekorot National Water Company and Austrian company Zublin Spezialtiefbau this month began digging a fifth system for Jerusalem. The system consists of a 13-kilometer tunnel through which water will flow from the Eshtaol area near Beit Shemesh to Ein Kerem. When the work is completed in three years, it will be the longest tunnel in the world for transporting water with pressure.

The TBM machine, built specially for mining the limestone in the Jerusalem hills, has a 3.9-meter diameter, and is 240 meters long. This monstrous machine is equipped with a 170-ton mining head, arms that support the machine during mining, and devices for early detection of hollow spaces along the route. This "tunnel mole" is expected to work 24/7 and finish 24 meters a day.

Jerusalem's fifth water supply system is part of a project for building the new national water carrier promoted by Mekorot in recent years to connect the five desalinization facilities built along the coast to the national water system, and from there to other parts of Israel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Jerusalem water tunnel Photo: Mekorot
Jerusalem water tunnel Photo: Mekorot
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016