Shlomit Weiss moves from Intel to Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq:MLNX) is hiring Intel executive Shlomit Weiss as senior VP silicon engineering, sources inform "Globes." She will report directly to Mellanox president, CEO, and director Eyal Waldman. Mellanox confirmed the report. Waldman said, "I am very pleased to recruit Shlomit, who brings vast experience and extensive know-how to Mellanox's management team and to the management of our silicon engineering team.

Weiss, currently Intel VP Data Center Group – General Manager Silicon Development Networking Group, has served in a number of positions at Intel since 1989. Intel is actually her first and only place of work before her current move to Mellanox. She began working at Intel after finishing her MSc in electrical engineering summa cum laude at Technion Israel Institute of Technology.

Weiss will replace Alon Webman, one of Mellanox's nine founders. Mellanox said that Webman would remain at the company, and would continue contributing to its performance.

Based in Yokneam, Mellanox develops, produces, and markets communications equipment, including chips, cards, communications switches, and high-speed data transmission cables using InfiniBand and Ethernet technologies. 18 months ago, Mellanox completed the acquisitions of Israeli company EZchip, which develops chips for communications network routers, for over $800 million.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on September 17, 2017

