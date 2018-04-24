Mellanox chief Eyal Waldman named "Global Industry Leader"

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) CEO and president Eyal Waldman has been named a “Global Industry Leader” by the Israeli Semiconductor Industry Association. According to Mellanox's announcement, the award is "due to his immense contribution, vision and long term positive impact on the industry, including establishing Mellanox as a global leader in the data center interconnect market."

The award will be presented at the ChipEx2018 Executive Summit by John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA, Israeli Economy Minister Eli Cohen, Minister of Economy at the government of Israel, and the two chairmen of the ChipEx2018 Executive Summit, Shlomo Gradman, CEO of ASG Ltd. and founder of the ceremony, and Professor Ran Ginosar, head of VLSI Systems Research Center at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. Last year, the award was presented to Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) CEO Russell Ellwanger. It has previously been awarded to leaders of global companies such as Broadcom, Qualcomm, Apple and Intel as well as professors from leading universities around the world.

“It is a great honor to be chosen by the association to receive the Global Industry Leader award,” Waldman said. “This award demonstrates the great achievements of the entire Mellanox team and the Board of Directors, as well as our successful development of the world leading data center interconnect solutions. Our solutions enable our users to excel in product development, provide needed services and perform best-in-class research all around the world. I look forward to an even greater future and continuing to deliver superior technology for our customers."

The award ceremony will be held on May 1st at the ChipEx2018 Executive Summit in Tel Aviv.

Mellanox supplies end-to-end InfiniBand and Ethernet smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. It has a market cap of $4 billion, a five-year peak. It is currently the focus of a control battle, with the Starboard fund demanding replacement of its board, claiming that the company is underperforming in relation to the profitability of its peers.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 24, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018