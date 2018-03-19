Mellanox to provide TASE with communications infrastructure

For and a half years after delisting from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), Israeli big data connectivity solutions company Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq:MLNX) is again cooperating with the Israeli stock market. Mellanox announced today that its Ethernet solutions, including Spectrum switches, ConnectX-5 network cards and the LinkX family of cables have been selected by the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) for all of its communications infrastructures, from the commercial network to the enterprise network.

TASE CEO Ittai Ben Zeev said, "The selection of Mellanox solutions enables us to achieve the best communication performance for the TASE infrastructure and will allow us to respond to developments in the capital market as well as to the technological challenges expected in the coming years. The new infrastructure will enable the TASE to provide local and international capital market operators with advanced services, such as colocation services, similar to international standards.”

Mellanox president and CEO Eyal Waldman said, "We are proud of our cooperation with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and its choice of our Ethernet switches, network cards and cables for its computing and data center infrastructure. This choice highlights the technological advantage, product robustness and competitive advantage that we allow our customers. Using Mellanox products enables leading global companies and organizations to take advantage of data transfer speeds of 25, 50 and 100 gigabit per second and extremely low data latency, therefore maximizing the performance of their information and storage systems. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with the TASE and developing new relationships with exchanges and financial institutions around the world."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 19, 2018

