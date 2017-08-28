Memory virtualization co ScaleMP raises $10m

Israeli company ScaleMP, a provider of virtualization solutions facilitating software-based computing and memory has completed its sixth financing round, raising $10 million. The round was led by Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) investment banking arm Leumi Partners Ltd. The investment gives Leumi Partners a 5% stake in the company.

ScaleMP was founded 14 years ago in order to provide solutions that would give computers faster processing capabilities. The company's development center is in Rosh Ha'ayin.

"In 2006, the company began selling its systems for optimization of multi-processor systems designed for super computers. It provides similar processing capability that save more than 30% of the cost of deploying equivalent additional computing power. The solutions have been installed in a considerable proportion of the world's leading systems - 6,000 companies in 37 countries. In 2013, following the increase in processing needs, the rising price of computer memory, and structural changes in processors, the company's solutions were extended to computer memory. ScaleMP's systems enable a processor to use cheaper external storage devices, such as SSD, in addition to the usual structure of DRAM internal memory," ScaleMP said in its announcement.

The company's products are currently integrated in computer systems all over the world sold by major computer companies, such as Fujitsu, Lenovo, Dell Computers, HP, and others. Intel recently announced the inclusion of ScaleMP's products in its Optane line of products, and Toshiba and WD have displayed their first products with ScaleMP's solutions.

"ScaleMP's software enhances the processing, memory, and communications capability of computer systems through efficient management of the systems' resources, without any need to change the operating system, applications, or hardware. The company's solution provides a low cost-benefit ratio and savings of 30-75% for customers," the company's announcement read.

Among other things, the current financing round was designed to support important strategic agreements with original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partners. ScaleMP founder, president, and CEO Shai Fultheim said in the announcement, "Demand for software-based computing and memory has grown substantially. We're multiplying our investments in supporting the demand from customers and accelerating growth, following the adoption of our technologies by server and storage providers."

