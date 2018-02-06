Merck opens Jerusalem innovation lab

Merck Group, the German pharmaceutical and life sciences company, today inaugurated a technology innovation laboratory at its subsidiary Qlight Nanotech in Jerusalem, hosted on the Hebrew University’s Edmund J. Safra Campus. The laboratory is part of Merck’s commitment to Israel, collaboration with the Hebrew University, and development efforts in nanotechnologies and materials.

Qlight Nanotech was established through Yissum, the technology transfer company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, partnering Prof. Uri Banin of The Hebrew University and Merck, and supported by the Israel Innovation Authority. It was fully acquired by Merck in mid-2015 to support Merck’s development in liquid crystal display materials and its growing presence in OLED materials.

"We are very happy to be present in Israel one of the world’s most advanced technology hotspots,” said Dr. Kai Beckmann, CEO of Performance Materials & member of Merck’s Executive Board.

Qlight, recognized in 2014 as “Nanotechnology Company of the Year” by the Chief Scientist of Israel, focuses its Research and Development on cadmium-free quantum materials for use in display applications. Quantum materials are nanosized particles which enable displays with a substantially extended colour gamut. Qlight's work is tightly integrated into global projects, working closely with Merck teams in Germany and Japan.

“Qlight Nanotech is an excellent illustration of the synergistic potential of academia and industry to scale and promote new technological advances,” said Dr. Yaron Daniely, CEO and President of Yissum, Hebrew University's Technology Transfer Company. “Hebrew University is a world leader in innovative material science research. We are excited to play an instrumental role in bringing more technological breakthroughs to commercialization.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 6, 2018

