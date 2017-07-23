Michael Ganor turns state's witness in submarines affair

Michael (Miki) Ganor, who represented German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp in the deal to sell submarines and marine installation protection vessels to the Israel Navy, a deal now under investigation, signed an agreement with the State Attorney's Office on Friday to act as a state's witness in the affair.

Israel Police has been focusing on the mechanism for the transfer of alleged bribes in the affair and on the key people in the defense establishment and the government suspected of receiving bribes. Even if only some of the allegations prove correct, the affair is an extremely serious one, as the procurement of the submarines and the ships from ThyssenKrupp is of strategic importance for Israel and must be seen to be free of any extraneous interest. The approval of the recruitment of a state's witness was therefore given at the highest level.

Some of the charges against Ganor will be dropped and, if convicted, he will receive a reduced sentence, in return for naming names of people involved in the corruption case. Prominent among those who have been questioned in the affair are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cousin and personal lawyer David Shimron and former commander of the Israel Navy Eliezer Marom.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017