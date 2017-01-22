search
Sara Netanyahu gifted expensive jewelry - report

Sara Netanyahu Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom
22 Jan, 2017 12:44
The Netanyahus allegedly received jewelry costing $8,500 from businessman Arnon Milchan, Channel 2 reports.

Channel 2 News reports that in August 2004, when Benjamin Netanyahu was Minister of Finance, businessman Arnon Milchan called his business manager and his wife, Amanda, and informed them that Sara Netanyahu had asked for a set of jewelry from the H. Stern store in the Tel Aviv Hilton Hotel, where Milchan was staying at the time.

They went to the store. When they saw that the chain alone cost $6,265, they decided to buy only the chain, and sent it to Milchan.

Milchan called his business manager the next day, and told her that the Minister of Finance had called him. According to Milchan, Netanyahu told him, "I'm very embarrassed," but his wife had told him that only half of the set had been sent.

The business manager then also bought the accompanying bracelet for $2,305, and sent that also. Netanya's office said in response, "No such thing ever happened. We have no intention of responding to all these false accusations."

Report: The Netanyahus demanded favors

Earlier, "Haaretz" daily reporter Gidi Weitz reported that Milchan has stated in his testimony that the Netanyahus had demanded favors from him, and that he had not given the gifts spontaneously. "Haaretz" also reported that sources involved in the events had alleged that the Netanyahus and their associates had used code names to describe what they wanted.

Netanyahu responded to the accusations by saying, "All of the previous alleged affairs proved to be fabrications, and the same will happen with the allegations now appearing in the media. We repeat: there will be nothing because there is nothing."

Adv. Jacob Weinroth, Netanyahu's lawyer, asserted that Netanyahu had asked his opinion about accepting gifts, adding, "Every intelligent person realizes that if a close friend brings his friend cigars as a gift, nothing forbidden or criminal whatsoever is involved."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 22, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

