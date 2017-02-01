search
Mishorim buys Ra'anana office building

Mishorim's new Ra'anana building Photo: PR
1 Feb, 2017 14:29
Aviv Levy

The property is projected to generate NIS 2.1 million in revenue if fully occupied.

Real estate company Mishorim Development Ltd. (TASE:MSHR) today announced that it had signed an agreement to buy an office building in the Ra'anana industrial zone for NIS 22.5 million. As far as is known, the seller is businessman Ronen Levy, owner of the Kfar Hashaashuim chain of toys and games stores.

According to Mishorim, the building, located on a 1.6-dunam (0.4-acre) lot, has 1,800 sq.m. of net space. Mishorim added, "The building has substantial excess construction rights that can be used for future development," and was "at a high level of finishing after undergoing internal and external renovations two years ago, and no significant investment in the building is anticipated."

The building is currently leased to 14 tenants. Its current occupancy rate is 55%, generating a net operating income (NOI) of NIS 1.1 million per year. Mishorim believes that the building can generate NIS 2.1 million in NOI if fully occupied. The company plans to pay for the purchase from its own resources. Completion of the deal is expected within 60 days, subject to certain conditions.

Controlled by Gil Blutrich and Alex Shnaider, Mishorim has income-producing properties in Israel and in shopping centers in the US. It is also the controlling shareholder in Skyline, which operates in the hotel and vacation sector in the Canada and the US.

In recent weeks, S&P upgraded Mishorim's debt from BBB to BBB+, with a stable outlook, in view of expectations of a gradual improvement in the company's debt coverage ratios in the coming years.

Mishorim CEO Daniel Leventhal said today, "The purchased property has an excellent location in a high-demand area, and its purchase is a further step in implementing the strategy of increasing the company's income-producing properties. Completion of the deal is expected to boost Mishorim's representative NOI (excluding Skyline) to over NIS 40 million a year, thereby making a positive contribution to a further rise in the company's operating cash flow and current profit."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

