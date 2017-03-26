search
Mizrahi-Tefahot to raise up to NIS 1.5b in bonds

Mizrahi Tefahot Photo: Eli Yizhar
26 Mar, 2017 19:23
S&P has rated the bonds AAA.

Less than a week after publishing its 2016 financial results, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) is embarking on a bond issue. The bank plans to issue two bond series totaling up to NIS 1.5 billion.

The issues are extensions of existing series. One is a Series 40 shekel bond with a duration of 7.26 years bearing 2.98% interest. The issue is to take place at a price reflecting a maximum yield of 3.04%. The second is a Series 41 bond with a duration of 4.87 years, bearing 2.47% interest. The issue is to take place at a price reflecting a maximum yield of 2.34%. The tender for investment institutions is scheduled for this Thursday. S&P has rated the bonds AAA.

