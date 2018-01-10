Mobileye to launch 15 new systems in 2018

Mobileye CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua has told the CES Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that he expects its REM (Road experience Management) systems that maps highways to be installed in two million vehicles in 2018. The system was launched in 2016.

Shashua said, "In 2018 15 new Mobileye systems will be launched compared with 6 in 2017 and installed in the cars of 14 manufacturers including four Chinese carmakers."

He described 2017 as a turning point, and not only because the company was acquired by Intel for $15.3 billion, but also because 9 million Mobileye products were installed in cars, double the 2016 figure.

He said, "In 2017, we were involved in building 30 programs for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), of which half were developed in China."

Mobileye systems, he said, are now installed in 24 million cars and in 70 different models of the world's major manufacturers including GM, Ford, Nissan and Audi.

