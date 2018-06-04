Mobileye to test autonomous cars in Fiat hometown Turin

Mobileye is slated to begin test runs of an autonomous vehicle in the northern Italian city of Turin, according to a presentation made by the company in the city several days ago. Turin is the location of the headquarters of the Fiat-Chrysler group and the test runs will apparently be conducted in cooperation with Fiat, one of the strategic partners of Intel-Mobileye, together with BMW.

The Italian press reports that the company is scheduled to shortly begin thorough mapping of Turin's roads in order to facilitate autonomous navigation in the city and its surroundings. It is still unknown which vehicles will be used for the test runs, but Mobileye is currently converting Chrysler Pacifica test cars in Jerusalem for autonomous driving; these vehicles may be used for the test runs in Italy.

These vehicles are already being used for autonomous driving tests in the US by other companies with which Fiat has cooperation agreements. One of these companies is Google's Waymo, which recently ordered 62,000 Chrysler Pacifica cars for the purpose of installing in them its separate sensor system containing 360-degree laser scanners and the software developed by the company itself.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 4, 2018

