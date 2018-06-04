Mon: Azrieli lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19% to 1,522.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39% to 1,376.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.91% 374.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 343.60 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.11 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% at NIS 3.566/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.367% at 4.180/€.

On the market, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 3.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.99%, and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.70%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.27% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.58%.

Fattal Holdings 1998 Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.51%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.36% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.82%.

