search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Azrieli lifts TASE

4 Jun, 2018 18:51
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Azrieli and Sodastream were the biggest gainers on the Tel Aviv 35 index today while Teva and Perrigo fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19% to 1,522.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39% to 1,376.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.91% 374.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 343.60 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.11 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% at NIS 3.566/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.367% at 4.180/€.

On the market, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 3.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.99%, and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.70%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.27% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.58%.

Fattal Holdings 1998 Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.51%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.36% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.82%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018