Mon: Banks again lead market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,395.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.74%, to 1,247.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.13%, to 356.99 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23%, to 326.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.5 billion.
On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.77% lower, at NIS 3.6180/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.10% lower, at NIS 3.9327/€.
The banks were again weak today. Bank Hapoalim led trading and fell 0.26%. Bank Leumi fell all of 1.88%. Teva fell 1.01%; Perrigo fell 0.29%; and Bezeq rose 0.98%.
Notable advancers were Opko Health, up 2.32%, Israel Chemicals, up 1.47%, Gazit Globes, which reported strong results today, up 0.98%, and Nice Systems, up 0.54%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 27, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
