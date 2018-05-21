Mon: Banks lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the eighth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.78% to 1,528.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.77% to 1,373.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 367.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 343.49 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.139% at NIS 3.584/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.724% at 4.210/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 16.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.46%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.44% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.45%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.38%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.47%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.02%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.19%, and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.12%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.27%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018