Mon: Banks lead TASE higher

21 May, 2018 18:56
Discount and Mizrahi led the market higher for the eighth straight session as Opko plunged.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the eighth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.78% to 1,528.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.77% to 1,373.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 367.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 343.49 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.139% at NIS 3.584/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.724% at 4.210/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 16.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.46%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.44% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.45%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.38%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.47%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.02%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.19%, and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.12%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.27%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 21, 2018

